Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 7.6%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 84,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,337,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 1,773,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Farfetch by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 1,576,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.