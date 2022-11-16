Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Farmers Edge Price Performance

Shares of Farmers Edge stock remained flat at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Farmers Edge has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

