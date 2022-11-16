Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

