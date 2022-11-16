Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

