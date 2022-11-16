Fetch.ai Market Cap Tops $45.29 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $45.29 million and $4.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00078840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

