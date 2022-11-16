Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after buying an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $38,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $25,542,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $7,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei Company Profile

NVEI opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 81.30. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

