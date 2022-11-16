Fiera Capital Corp Buys 44,427 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,696 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after buying an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $347,296,000 after buying an additional 895,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

