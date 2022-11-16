Fiera Capital Corp Buys 48 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 80.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after purchasing an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Shares of INTU opened at $407.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

