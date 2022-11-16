Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.20% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

SASR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

