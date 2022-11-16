Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $257.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

