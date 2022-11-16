Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 19,825 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.61% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,754,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 102.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 195,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.