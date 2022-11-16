Fiera Capital Corp Sells 731 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 412,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 34.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $254,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

