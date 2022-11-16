Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $152.80 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $152.80 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00026116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.00576470 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.24 or 0.30027411 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 320,426,829 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.