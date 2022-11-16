Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar Sells 5,009 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total transaction of C$165,402.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$972,996.79.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT opened at C$32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.75. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finning International Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

