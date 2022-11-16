First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Update

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 187,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bank to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

First Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 10,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $294.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Bank has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Bank during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

