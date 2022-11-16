First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In related news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 24,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $230.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.50.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

