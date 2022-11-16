First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells C$956,818.50 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

FM opened at C$32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.75. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$18.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.05.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

