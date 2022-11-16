First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 88,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.05.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

