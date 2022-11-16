First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,886. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
