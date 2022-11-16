First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,886. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 271,548 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 510,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

