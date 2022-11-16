First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

