First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,595 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.03% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $40,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

