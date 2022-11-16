First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 452,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 803,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.
