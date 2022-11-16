First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.09 and last traded at $45.16. Approximately 452,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 803,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

