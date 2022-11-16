FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the transport operator on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £713.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 83.75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.71).

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.28), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($419,519.35). In related news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 80,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £74,969.16 ($88,095.37). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($419,519.35).

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 130 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.75) to GBX 129 ($1.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.60 ($1.58).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

