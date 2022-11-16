FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $2.53 on Major Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00015172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $37.89 million and $5,219.55 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.60442946 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,817.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

