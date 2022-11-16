Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Down 5.3%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75.

Get Fleetwood Bank alerts:

Fleetwood Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.