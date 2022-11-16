FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for FLEX LNG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FLEX LNG’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEX LNG’s FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLNG opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $258,754,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in FLEX LNG by 4,750.3% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 910,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 891,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

