Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.72

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $14.85. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 2,957 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLXS. TheStreet lowered Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $183,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
