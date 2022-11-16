Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $28.22 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00007263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,368,093,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

