Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £150 at Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from £129 ($151.59) to £150 ($176.26) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($185.66) to £166 ($195.06) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14,500.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 76,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.