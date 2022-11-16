Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 27th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

FL stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,865. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

