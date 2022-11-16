Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.
FOR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.
Forestar Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FOR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,300. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
