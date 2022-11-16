ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 769,505 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.46.
A number of research firms have commented on FORG. Cowen cut shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
