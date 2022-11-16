Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 212.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Profile



Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.



