Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.53.

EQIX opened at $657.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.45 and a 200 day moving average of $637.37. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

