Forsta AP Fonden Buys 700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $490.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

