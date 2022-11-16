Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,601,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

