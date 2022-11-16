Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.