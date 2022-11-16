Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

