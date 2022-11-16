Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

USB stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

