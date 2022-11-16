Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 38,200 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 249.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 17.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $295.18 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

