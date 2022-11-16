Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $206.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.