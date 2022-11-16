Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,600 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $353.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.73. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.