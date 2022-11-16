Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Moody’s by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $298.74 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average of $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.