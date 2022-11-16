Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Shares of FTCO traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.15. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.97.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

