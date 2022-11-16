Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of FTCO traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of 5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.15. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 5.25 and a 1-year high of 7.97.
About Fortitude Gold
