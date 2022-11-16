Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $1.70 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,447,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,219,000 after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. 8,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

