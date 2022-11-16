Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.