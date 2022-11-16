Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 10,076 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 3.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

KEYS traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.47. 20,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,248. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

