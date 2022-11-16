Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases Shares of 12,874 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,874 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 116.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 138,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $95,987.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $95,987.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $141,633. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $497.74 million, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mitek Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.



