Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 21,844 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.99. 56,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
