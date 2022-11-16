Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 24,221 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,221 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 105,903 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $93.48. 36,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.